Ethereum Cash (ECASH) 24-Hour Volume Hits $73.00

Ethereum Cash (CURRENCY:ECASH) traded up 21.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Ethereum Cash has a market cap of $230,364.00 and approximately $73.00 worth of Ethereum Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ethereum Cash has traded up 27.7% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Cash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004983 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014040 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000381 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00302593 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00160727 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00039158 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011568 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Ethereum Cash’s genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Cash’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,100,000 tokens. Ethereum Cash’s official Twitter account is @EthereumCash_. The official website for Ethereum Cash is www.ethereumcash.technology.

Ethereum Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

