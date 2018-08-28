ETHLend 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $638,297.00 (LEND)

ETHLend (CURRENCY:LEND) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. In the last seven days, ETHLend has traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ETHLend token can currently be purchased for $0.0146 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, OKEx and Bibox. ETHLend has a total market cap of $16.10 million and approximately $638,297.00 worth of ETHLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004926 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003256 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014100 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000380 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00300138 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00158706 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00039059 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00011385 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000678 BTC.

About ETHLend

ETHLend was first traded on August 15th, 2017. ETHLend’s total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,946,877 tokens. ETHLend’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1. ETHLend’s official Twitter account is @ethlend1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. ETHLend’s official website is ethlend.io. The Reddit community for ETHLend is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ETHLend Token Trading

ETHLend can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, IDEX, ABCC, Bibox, Gate.io, HitBTC, Kucoin, BiteBTC, Kyber Network, OKEx and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHLend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ETHLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

