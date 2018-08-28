Etsy (ETSY) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Etsy earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the specialty retailer an impact score of 46.5436645496747 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several equities analysts have commented on ETSY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Etsy from $23.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Etsy from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Loop Capital set a $37.00 price target on Etsy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.41.

ETSY opened at $48.14 on Tuesday. Etsy has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $50.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 126.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.12.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Etsy had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $132.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Etsy will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total value of $2,001,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,021.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 22,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $1,003,379.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,188.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,062 shares of company stock valued at $4,834,580 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

