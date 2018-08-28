Eversource Energy (ES) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.30.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ES. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 145.4% during the first quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 35,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Thomaspartners Inc. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.5% during the first quarter. Thomaspartners Inc. now owns 4,471,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,444,000 after purchasing an additional 191,651 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 195,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ES traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.84. 1,302,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,121,268. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.30. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.76 and a 12-month high of $66.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 9.07%. equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in three segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, and Natural Gas Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.