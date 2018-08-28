Evolent Health Inc (EVH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $142.87 Million

Brokerages predict that Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) will announce $142.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $141.87 million and the highest estimate coming in at $145.00 million. Evolent Health posted sales of $108.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full-year sales of $578.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $572.70 million to $585.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $668.57 million per share, with estimates ranging from $653.88 million to $680.38 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $144.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.90 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 9.84%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EVH. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Evolent Health from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Evolent Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. MED raised their price target on Evolent Health from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

Shares of NYSE EVH opened at $24.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. Evolent Health has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $24.75.

In related news, COO Thomas Peterson III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $200,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank J. Williams sold 3,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $93,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,328,841 shares of company stock worth $65,467,997. 4.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,818,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,335,000 after buying an additional 876,358 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,276,000. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,254,000. Cortina Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,122,000 after buying an additional 782,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,536,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,437,000 after buying an additional 719,956 shares during the last quarter.

Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

