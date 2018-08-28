EXACT Sciences Co. (EXAS) Position Trimmed by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 79.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 93,413 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,831,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $235,179,000 after buying an additional 2,910,506 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,034,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $82,049,000 after buying an additional 152,900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,709,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,945,000 after buying an additional 519,945 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $60,243,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,151,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,858,000 after buying an additional 30,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

In other EXACT Sciences news, SVP D Scott Coward sold 2,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $126,178.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas D. Carey sold 3,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total value of $201,713.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,139.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,546 shares of company stock worth $846,987. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXACT Sciences stock opened at $72.16 on Tuesday. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $37.36 and a 1 year high of $73.72. The company has a quick ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 15.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $102.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.40 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 35.24% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. EXACT Sciences’s revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. equities analysts anticipate that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. EXACT Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

