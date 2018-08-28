Exelon Co. (EXC) Position Increased by Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 277.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,508 shares of the energy giant’s stock after buying an additional 332,556 shares during the quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $19,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,949,812 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $3,065,064,000 after purchasing an additional 721,483 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Exelon by 4.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 12,606,244 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $537,025,000 after purchasing an additional 550,382 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Exelon by 269.4% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 12,440,512 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $485,304,000 after purchasing an additional 9,072,773 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Exelon by 3.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,553,259 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $372,673,000 after purchasing an additional 275,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Exelon by 0.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,208,111 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $307,066,000 after purchasing an additional 52,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC opened at $43.65 on Tuesday. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $35.57 and a 1 year high of $45.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.20.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.08%.

EXC has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.69.

Exelon Co is an utilities company in the Electric Utilities industry.

