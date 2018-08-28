Extraction Oil & Gas Target of Unusually High Options Trading (XOG)

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 1,458 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 738% compared to the typical volume of 174 put options.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Extraction Oil & Gas by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,372,996 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $196,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697,918 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Extraction Oil & Gas by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,657,889 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648,070 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,730,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Extraction Oil & Gas by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,463,439 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,541,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on XOG. BidaskClub raised Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised Extraction Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Williams Capital set a $20.00 price target on Extraction Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their price target on Extraction Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

NASDAQ:XOG opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 386.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Extraction Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $17.42.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $260.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.15 million. Extraction Oil & Gas had a positive return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. analysts expect that Extraction Oil & Gas will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 171,400 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of the DJ Basin; held approximately 183,300 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 292.7 MMBoe; and had 1,300 gross producing wells.

