Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.61.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $87.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $105.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $80.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $337.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $72.15 and a fifty-two week high of $89.30.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $73.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.66 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 8.45%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 91.36%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 37.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,955,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,809,126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,318,782 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 43.0% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,085,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,349,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,412 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $394,412,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 145.3% during the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 7,858,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $650,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,206,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,940,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

