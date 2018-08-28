Exxon Mobil (XOM) Given a $80.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) has been given a $80.00 price target by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on XOM. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, May 14th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Morningstar set a $85.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.11.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.75. The company had a trading volume of 124,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,821,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $72.15 and a 12-month high of $89.30.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $73.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.66 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 7.64%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 24,275 shares during the period. Ronna Sue Cohen boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 10,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 339,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,421,000 after acquiring an additional 44,152 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 534,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,695,000 after acquiring an additional 17,581 shares during the period. Finally, IFC Holdings Incorporated FL boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL now owns 60,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

