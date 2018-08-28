F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV) Shares Bought by Tyers Asset Management LLC

Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,358 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,210 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of F5 Networks worth $18,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FFIV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,070,865 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $874,472,000 after purchasing an additional 481,489 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,263,975 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $182,783,000 after purchasing an additional 221,067 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 854,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $147,305,000 after purchasing an additional 36,068 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 640,483 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $110,453,000 after purchasing an additional 147,480 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 611,001 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $105,367,000 after purchasing an additional 80,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.02, for a total transaction of $429,602.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,637.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.13, for a total transaction of $1,180,748.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,853.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,993 shares of company stock worth $5,972,820 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FFIV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $172.96 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.65.

NASDAQ:FFIV traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.15. 1,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,226. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.63 and a 1 year high of $189.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.77.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.05. F5 Networks had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 38.57%. The firm had revenue of $542.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

