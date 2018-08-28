Fang (SFUN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Fang (NYSE:SFUN) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $74.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.26 million. Fang had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

Shares of NYSE SFUN traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.02. The company had a trading volume of 16,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Fang has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $5.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.50 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Fang alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fang stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Fang Holdings Ltd (NYSE:SFUN) by 2,190.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 296,607 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Fang worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

SFUN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Fang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut Fang from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fang from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.19.

About Fang

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers listing, marketing, e-commerce, financial, and other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and services for, the real estate and home-related sectors.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Fang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.