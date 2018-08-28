Fanhua Sees Unusually High Options Volume (FANH)

Fanhua Inc (NASDAQ:FANH) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 1,268 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,194% compared to the typical daily volume of 98 put options.

FANH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fanhua from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Get Fanhua alerts:

Shares of FANH stock opened at $23.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.74. Fanhua has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $38.24.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $146.91 million during the quarter. Fanhua had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 13.50%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fanhua by 886.9% in the 1st quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 3,282,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949,764 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fanhua by 583.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 2,921,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494,220 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Fanhua by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,271,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,252,000 after acquiring an additional 486,728 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fanhua by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,180,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,890,000 after acquiring an additional 439,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fanhua in the 1st quarter worth $10,765,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua Inc distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products.

Further Reading: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.