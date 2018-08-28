Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund (HYT) Stock Price

News stories about Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund (NYSE:HYT) have trended positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund earned a daily sentiment score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the investment management company an impact score of 48.0127358399182 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.70. 2,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,113. Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $11.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. This is a boost from Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

About Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s primary investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income. The Trust’s secondary investment objective is to provide shareholders with capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its objectives by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of fixed income securities, which are rated below investment grade or, if unrated, are considered by the investment advisor to be of comparable quality.

