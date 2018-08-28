Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Hollysys Automation Technologies (HOLI) Share Price

Headlines about Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) have been trending positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Hollysys Automation Technologies earned a news impact score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 47.1856084426439 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

HOLI traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,042. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.65.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $147.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

