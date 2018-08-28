Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact MicroStrategy (MSTR) Stock Price

Media coverage about MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) has been trending positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. MicroStrategy earned a daily sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the software maker an impact score of 46.5482531232385 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

MSTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.75.

MSTR stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.50. The stock had a trading volume of 108 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,865. MicroStrategy has a 52 week low of $122.16 and a 52 week high of $150.08. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 0.63.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.27. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. MicroStrategy’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Analytics platform that delivers reports and dashboards, and enables users to conduct ad hoc analysis and share insights through mobile devices or the Web; MicroStrategy Server, which provides analytical processing and job management for various reporting, analysis, and monitoring applications; MicroStrategy Web, a primary reporting interface for analysts that offers interactive reporting, dashboarding, and analysis through a Web browser; and MicroStrategy Desktop, an on-premise and single-user tool for easy-to-use self-service visual data discovery.

