FBL Financial Group to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (FFG)

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 28th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th.

FBL Financial Group has increased its dividend by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. FBL Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 37.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect FBL Financial Group to earn $5.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.8%.

NYSE:FFG traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.85. The stock had a trading volume of 238 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,815. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. FBL Financial Group has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $85.70.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $189.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.62 million. FBL Financial Group had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 8.59%. analysts anticipate that FBL Financial Group will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FBL Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of FBL Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th.

About FBL Financial Group

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

