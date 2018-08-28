FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 24,590 Shares of WestRock Co (WRK)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of WestRock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,590 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,152,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $464,861,000 after acquiring an additional 89,561 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,806,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,042,000 after acquiring an additional 375,908 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 257.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,395,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,807 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,140,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,042,000 after acquiring an additional 143,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,078,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after acquiring an additional 122,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $56.09 on Tuesday. WestRock Co has a 12 month low of $52.78 and a 12 month high of $71.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.36.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. WestRock had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that WestRock Co will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.65%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WRK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of WestRock from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of WestRock from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Stephens set a $63.00 target price on shares of WestRock and gave the company a “weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

