Federated Investors Inc. PA Has $214.04 Million Stake in Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 39,913.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,407,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,398,664 shares during the quarter. Kraft Heinz makes up 0.6% of Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned about 0.28% of Kraft Heinz worth $214,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 22.6% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 24,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 5.8% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 72,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 34.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,254,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111,198 shares in the last quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 107.1% in the second quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 47,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 24,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KHC. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.25.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $59.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Kraft Heinz Co has a 52 week low of $54.11 and a 52 week high of $83.00. The company has a market capitalization of $71.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.59.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 40.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 70.42%.

In related news, EVP Eduardo Pelleissone sold 35,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total transaction of $2,234,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 20,630,314 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $1,234,724,292.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

