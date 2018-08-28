Federated Investors Inc. PA Reduces Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY)

Federated Investors Inc. PA trimmed its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,705,889 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,003,869 shares during the period. Occidental Petroleum accounts for 1.6% of Federated Investors Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned approximately 0.88% of Occidental Petroleum worth $561,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 41.2% during the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 19,488 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,722,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $111,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,145 shares during the period. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OXY. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. National Alliance Securities raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.60.

Shares of OXY opened at $80.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $58.69 and a 52-week high of $87.67.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 346.07%.

In related news, Director William R. Klesse bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.55 per share, for a total transaction of $392,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,993.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

