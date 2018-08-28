FedEx Co. (FDX) Position Lowered by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,166,622 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 36,096 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.44% of FedEx worth $264,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $2,103,000. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 169.4% in the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 27,303 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 17,168 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 11.4% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 18,268 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth about $3,025,000. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.9% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 61,291 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $14,717,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FDX opened at $248.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $207.22 and a 1 year high of $274.66. The company has a market capitalization of $64.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.19. FedEx had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $17.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.98%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on FedEx from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on FedEx to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on FedEx from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.75.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

