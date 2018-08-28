Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Invests $10.19 Million in Packaging Corp Of America (PKG) Stock

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 91,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,191,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Packaging Corp Of America at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,689,000 after purchasing an additional 54,599 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 60,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 24,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $68,452.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,354,172.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PKG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine lowered Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.22.

PKG opened at $112.66 on Tuesday. Packaging Corp Of America has a one year low of $107.39 and a one year high of $131.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.11. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

