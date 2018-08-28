Ferris Capital LLC Has $1.24 Million Stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

Ferris Capital LLC cut its position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the quarter. Ferris Capital LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,607,029 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,389,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,494 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 80.3% in the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 2,637,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,259 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 102.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,435,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,708,000 after purchasing an additional 726,524 shares during the period. Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at $43,329,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 28.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,418,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $155,773,000 after purchasing an additional 310,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the subject of several analyst reports. MED restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Standpoint Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.57.

LYB opened at $115.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12-month low of $88.81 and a 12-month high of $121.95.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 53.77%. equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.10%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is a chemical company. The Company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas (O&P-Americas), Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International (O&P-EAI), Intermediates and Derivatives (I&D), Refining and Technology. The O&P-Americas segment produces and markets olefins and co-products, polyethylene and polypropylene.

