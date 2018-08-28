Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCAU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.39.

FCAU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

FCAU stock opened at $17.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.82. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a twelve month low of $14.63 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The company has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.94.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.37). Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $28.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 9,307 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 1st quarter valued at $471,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 1st quarter valued at $3,700,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through six segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, Maserati, and Components. It provides passenger cars, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

