Filtronic (FTC) Shares Up 16.5%

Filtronic Plc (LON:FTC) shot up 16.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 15.25 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15 ($0.19). 2,122,752 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 753% from the average session volume of 248,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.88 ($0.17).

Filtronic Company Profile (LON:FTC)

Filtronic plc designs and manufactures customized radio frequency, microwave, and millimeter wave components and subsystems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Filtronic Wireless and Filtronic Broadband. It offers E-band and V-band transceiver modules; GaN amplifiers, including point-to-point backhaul radio links and power amplifiers; microwave and millimeter-wave filters and diplexers; E-band power amplifiers; and ultra-high capacity data links.

Featured Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Filtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.