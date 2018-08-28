First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Buys 415 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 18.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 9,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 66.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.49, for a total transaction of $570,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $570,735. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Sanofi sold 121,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total transaction of $37,612,405.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,481 shares of company stock valued at $91,578,625 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Barclays set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $370.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $418.04.

Shares of REGN opened at $388.44 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $281.89 and a fifty-two week high of $505.49. The stock has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.85. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 29.30%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 19.4 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating serious medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.