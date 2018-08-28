First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stake in VMware, Inc. (VMW)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,588 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in VMware during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in VMware during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new position in VMware during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. 20.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $1,110,724.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,028,529.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 15,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.80, for a total transaction of $2,345,839.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 297,193 shares in the company, valued at $46,005,476.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,739 shares of company stock worth $18,967,729 over the last 90 days. 29.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VMW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $153.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of VMware to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research note on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.88.

VMW stock opened at $150.03 on Tuesday. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.03 and a 52 week high of $165.00. The stock has a market cap of $61.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. VMware had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. VMware’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides compute, cloud, mobility, networking, and security infrastructure software to businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; storage and availability products that provide data storage and protection options; network and security products; and cloud management and automation products to manage and automate overarching IT processes involved in provisioning IT services and resources to users from initial infrastructure deployment to retirement.

