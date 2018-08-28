First Financial Corp (THFF) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,053 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.20% of First Financial worth $6,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of First Financial by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 35,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,592 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 139,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. 54.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

THFF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th.

Shares of THFF stock opened at $51.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $636.04 million, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.99. First Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $39.55 and a twelve month high of $53.05.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $43.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.30 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 22.50%. analysts forecast that First Financial Corp will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers commercial, mortgage, and consumer lending; lease financing; trust account; depositor; and insurance services. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits; and loan products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and residential real estate and construction loans.

