First Merchants Co. (FRME) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Aug 28th, 2018

Equities research analysts expect First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) to report $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Merchants’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. First Merchants reported earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $102.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.57 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 28.09%.

FRME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Stephens lowered First Merchants from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

In other First Merchants news, Director Michael C. Marhenke sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $1,277,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,647.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 1,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $50,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 57 shares of company stock valued at $2,703 and sold 42,047 shares valued at $2,057,346. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Merchants by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,310,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,587,000 after buying an additional 425,522 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in First Merchants by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,894,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,700,000 after buying an additional 23,138 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in First Merchants by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,828,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,848,000 after buying an additional 14,275 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in First Merchants by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,273,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,113,000 after buying an additional 183,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in First Merchants by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,023,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,689,000 after buying an additional 12,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRME traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.85. The company had a trading volume of 110,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89. First Merchants has a 12-month low of $37.09 and a 12-month high of $50.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.51%.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

