First Trust Advisors LP Has $6.20 Million Stake in Choice Hotels International Inc (CHH)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) by 9.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $6,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,847,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,510,000 after purchasing an additional 14,376 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 9.1% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 384,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,807,000 after purchasing an additional 32,086 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the first quarter worth about $26,122,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 6.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 324,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,497,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 25.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,015,000 after purchasing an additional 60,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

In related news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $494,607.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,694.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 24.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $83.30 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Thursday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.75.

CHH stock opened at $76.95 on Tuesday. Choice Hotels International Inc has a 1 year low of $59.90 and a 1 year high of $85.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.90.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.07. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 14.08% and a negative return on equity of 87.57%. The company had revenue of $295.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and SkyTouch Technology segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, Cambria hotels & suites, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.