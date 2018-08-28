First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stake in Tractor Supply (TSCO)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 40,286 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 272.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 772,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,710,000 after buying an additional 565,333 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,375,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $212,727,000 after buying an additional 552,372 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 8,360.6% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 478,953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,635,000 after buying an additional 473,292 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,292,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,429,000 after buying an additional 360,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 588,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,064,000 after buying an additional 309,830 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSCO. BidaskClub raised Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $80.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.62.

In other news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.44, for a total transaction of $392,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,601.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 11,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total value of $967,671.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,043.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,458 shares of company stock worth $4,378,460. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $86.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.33. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $54.76 and a 52 week high of $89.62.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 35.24% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.24%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

