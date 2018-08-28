FirstBlood Market Cap Tops $6.15 Million (1ST)

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Over the last week, FirstBlood has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. FirstBlood has a total market capitalization of $6.15 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FirstBlood token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0719 or 0.00001020 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, HitBTC, ZB.COM and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FirstBlood Token Profile

FirstBlood’s launch date was September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,371 tokens. The official website for FirstBlood is firstblood.io. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio.

FirstBlood Token Trading

FirstBlood can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liqui, Gatecoin, OKEx, ZB.COM, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstBlood should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FirstBlood using one of the exchanges listed above.

