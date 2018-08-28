Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN) Receives $106.38 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.38.

Several research firms have recently commented on FLXN. BidaskClub raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, insider Neil Bodick sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $1,253,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael D. Clayman purchased 10,000 shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.33 per share, for a total transaction of $223,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,047.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $223,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $293,000. Marathon Capital Management bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $336,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $341,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 22.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,896 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLXN opened at $21.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.90, a quick ratio of 12.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Flexion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The company has a market cap of $811.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.76.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 million. equities research analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics will post -4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It lead product candidate includes Zilretta, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.