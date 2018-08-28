Fmr LLC Buys 1,068,107 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,629,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,068,107 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 5.83% of Intuitive Surgical worth $3,172,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $115,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 156.0% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other news, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.19, for a total value of $127,691.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,251 shares in the company, valued at $197,140,638.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 2,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.15, for a total value of $1,229,663.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,026 shares of company stock valued at $60,907,375. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

ISRG stock opened at $545.22 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $325.67 and a 1 year high of $545.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion, a PE ratio of 75.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.83.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.74. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $909.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ISRG. BidaskClub upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $540.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $513.69.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.