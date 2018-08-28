Fmr LLC Has $1.90 Billion Holdings in Marriott International Inc (MAR)

Fmr LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,041,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295,877 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 4.26% of Marriott International worth $1,904,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 43.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,231,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,481,000 after purchasing an additional 678,714 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 207.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,071,000 after purchasing an additional 675,413 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 22.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,043,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,852,000 after purchasing an additional 376,458 shares during the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth about $46,233,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 10.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,188,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,617,000 after purchasing an additional 290,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.45.

MAR stock opened at $124.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.37. Marriott International Inc has a one year low of $99.58 and a one year high of $149.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 37.61%.

In related news, insider David S. Marriott sold 8,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.28, for a total value of $1,253,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 638,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,169,699.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Juliana B. Marriott sold 4,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $607,558.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,310,547. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

