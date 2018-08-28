Fmr LLC Purchases 3,066,099 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (CRM)

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,621,104 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,066,099 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up about 1.4% of Fmr LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Fmr LLC owned approximately 12.21% of salesforce.com worth $12,224,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 11.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 37,483 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,324 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,047 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $153.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.65.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 17,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total value of $2,698,110.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,648.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan Wojcicki purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $132.00 per share, for a total transaction of $792,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,926 shares in the company, valued at $8,570,232. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,376,260 and sold 539,485 shares worth $75,770,040. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com stock opened at $151.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $111.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.36, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.11. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $92.11 and a 1-year high of $154.88.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 7.25%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

