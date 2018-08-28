Fmr LLC Reduces Stake in Monster Beverage Corp (MNST)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,516,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,432,418 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 7.02% of Monster Beverage worth $2,264,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 7,740.0% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $60.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.34. Monster Beverage Corp has a one year low of $47.61 and a one year high of $70.21.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corp will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 30th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MNST. BidaskClub lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.94.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages, soda, and its concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, and non-carbonated energy shakes primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations; and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

