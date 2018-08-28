Focus Financial Partners Inc’s Quiet Period To End on September 4th (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Focus Financial Partners’ (NASDAQ:FOCS) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, September 4th. Focus Financial Partners had issued 16,216,217 shares in its initial public offering on July 26th. The total size of the offering was $535,135,161 based on an initial share price of $33.00. During Focus Financial Partners’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FOCS shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

FOCS opened at $39.83 on Tuesday. Focus Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $35.01 and a 12-month high of $42.99.

In other news, Director Deborah D. Mcwhinney purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

