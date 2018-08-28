Foot Locker (FL) Lowered to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

FL has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Foot Locker from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued an underweight rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Foot Locker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.08.

NYSE:FL opened at $48.94 on Friday. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $28.42 and a 12 month high of $59.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 24th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Foot Locker had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Foot Locker by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 42,606 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in Foot Locker by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 28,220 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Foot Locker by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 34,755 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Foot Locker by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Foot Locker by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 137,771 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

