Forbes J M & Co. LLP Has $6.16 Million Stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 504.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,706 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,453 shares during the quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $6,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 33,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,987,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,069,559,000 after buying an additional 2,049,874 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Harfst & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 472,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $113,154,000 after buying an additional 9,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Becton Dickinson and stock opened at $256.30 on Tuesday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1 year low of $191.53 and a 1 year high of $256.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $68.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $248.00 target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.71.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laparoscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

