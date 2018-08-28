Ford Motor (F) Holdings Decreased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,558,085 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 707,409 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.52% of Ford Motor worth $227,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 189,430 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 14,589 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 966,171 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $10,700,000 after buying an additional 36,222 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,479,647 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,927,789,000 after buying an additional 2,067,427 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 356,747 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,949,000 after buying an additional 14,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 87,556 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 11,209 shares during the last quarter. 54.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of NYSE F opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $13.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Ford Motor had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

F has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.48 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.14 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.23.

In other news, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $98,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles; and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. Its Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.