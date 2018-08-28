Franklin Resources, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (BEN)

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, October 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%.

Franklin Resources has raised its dividend by an average of 18.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 36 years. Franklin Resources has a payout ratio of 29.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Franklin Resources to earn $3.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.1%.

Franklin Resources stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,876,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,334,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.56. Franklin Resources has a 1-year low of $31.28 and a 1-year high of $45.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BEN shares. ValuEngine lowered Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Franklin Resources from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

