Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (FMS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.00.
FMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 6th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 8.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 20,213 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 21,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of FMS stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.13. 15,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,074. The company has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.34 and a fifty-two week high of $57.94.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.
About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the U.S.
