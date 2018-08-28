Frontier Communications Corp (FTR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Frontier Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.94) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Frontier Communications reported earnings per share of ($0.94) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frontier Communications will report full-year earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.93) to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Frontier Communications.

Get Frontier Communications alerts:

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.03. Frontier Communications had a negative net margin of 12.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on FTR. BidaskClub cut shares of Frontier Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Frontier Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontier Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $4.20 price objective on shares of Frontier Communications in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Communications in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Frontier Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Frontier Communications by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,264,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,739,000 after buying an additional 1,263,245 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Frontier Communications by 1,781.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 1,323,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after buying an additional 1,253,112 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Frontier Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,330,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Frontier Communications by 527.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 823,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after buying an additional 692,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Frontier Communications by 8,427.1% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 609,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 602,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

FTR stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.74. The company had a trading volume of 91,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Frontier Communications has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $14.24. The stock has a market cap of $601.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.57.

About Frontier Communications

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides broadband, Ethernet, traditional circuit-based, and voice services; and software defined wide area network, multiprotocol label switching, and time division multiplexing data transport and optical transport services to small, medium, and large enterprises, as well as advanced hardware and network solutions and services, and customer premise equipment.

See Also: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frontier Communications (FTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.