Funko (FNKO) Receiving Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) has been trending somewhat negative this week, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Funko earned a coverage optimism score of -0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 45.137030412112 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,445. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 78.70. Funko has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $138.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.54 million. Funko had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Funko will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Funko in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $24.00 price target on Funko and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Funko from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Funko from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.94.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, bobble head, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

