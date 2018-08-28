FY2018 EPS Estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Raised by Desjardins (CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lifted their FY2018 earnings estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 23rd. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the bank will post earnings of $9.36 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.14. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q4 2018 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $9.69 EPS.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.86. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CM. TheStreet raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.78.

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $94.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $83.02 and a fifty-two week high of $100.01. The stock has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a $1.0412 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 46.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CM. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4,274.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 111,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 108,580 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

