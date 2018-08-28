FY2018 EPS Estimates for Medley Capital Corp Cut by Analyst (MCC)

Medley Capital Corp (NYSE:MCC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Medley Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now expects that the investment management company will earn $0.26 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Medley Capital’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get Medley Capital alerts:

Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Medley Capital had a negative net margin of 134.96% and a positive return on equity of 5.03%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Medley Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. National Securities reduced their target price on Medley Capital from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Medley Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.67.

Shares of NYSE MCC opened at $3.99 on Monday. Medley Capital has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $6.21. The firm has a market cap of $211.36 million, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 11.00 and a quick ratio of 11.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. Medley Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 59.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Medley Capital during the second quarter valued at $339,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Medley Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Medley Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $657,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Medley Capital by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 122,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 40,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Medley Capital by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 198,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 30,414 shares in the last quarter. 25.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medley Capital Company Profile

Medley Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions to help these companies expand their business, refinance and make acquisitions.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Medley Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medley Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.