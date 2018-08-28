GAM Holding AG Has $1.86 Million Holdings in Buckle Inc (BKE)

GAM Holding AG trimmed its position in shares of Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,714 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG owned about 0.14% of Buckle worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Buckle by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,640,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,628,000 after purchasing an additional 36,599 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Buckle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,487,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Buckle by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Buckle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,253,000. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Buckle by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 332,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after purchasing an additional 86,715 shares during the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Karen B. Rhoads sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $569,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,300.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BKE opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. Buckle Inc has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $29.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.65.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Buckle had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $201.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Buckle’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Buckle Inc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

BKE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Buckle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

