Garlicoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3,478.00 (GRLC)

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Over the last week, Garlicoin has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Garlicoin has a total market capitalization of $91,817.00 and $3,478.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Garlicoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges including CoinFalcon, Nanex, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge.

Garlicoin Profile

Garlicoin (CRYPTO:GRLC) is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 22,574,285 coins and its circulating supply is 12,574,285 coins. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Garlicoin is garlicoin.io. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin.

Garlicoin Coin Trading

Garlicoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Nanex, CoinFalcon and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Garlicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Garlicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

