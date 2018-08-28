General Dynamics Co. (GD) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,088 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $80,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GD. CX Institutional bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 230.7% in the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $263.00 to $234.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.39.

General Dynamics stock opened at $195.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $184.21 and a 52-week high of $230.00. The company has a market cap of $57.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.09 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.39%.

In other news, insider John Patrick Casey sold 22,500 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.99, for a total value of $4,319,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,761,374.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. The Aerospace group designs, develops, manufactures, service and supports business-jet aircraft; and provides aircraft services, such as maintenance, aircraft management, charter, fixed-base operational, and staffing services.

